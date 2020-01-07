Boltwood Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 128,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $48.41.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,650 shares of company stock worth $13,385,233 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

