Boltwood Capital Management Sells 250 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,584 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,903,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,593,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $160.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

