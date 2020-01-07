Boothe Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,245 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 0.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 139,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

GM stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.19. 11,066,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,871. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

