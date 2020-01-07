Boothe Investment Group Inc. Sells 3,471 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr accounts for about 3.2% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,666,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after buying an additional 243,589 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 34,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

