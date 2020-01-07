Bowl America Inc (OTCMKTS:BWL/A) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Bowl America Inc (OTCMKTS:BWL/A) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Bowl America stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

