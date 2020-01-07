BP (LON:BP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -4.00

Media headlines about BP (LON:BP) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BP from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank dropped their target price on BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BP from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 616.56 ($8.11).

LON BP opened at GBX 504.10 ($6.63) on Tuesday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $102.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 482.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 507.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. BP’s payout ratio is 1.32%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £320.67 ($421.82). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 188 shares of company stock worth $93,042.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

