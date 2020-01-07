Brady Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Brady has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Brady has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brady to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

BRC stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Brady has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 3,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock worth $2,775,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

