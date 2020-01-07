Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (BRW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12 on February 12th

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 370.40 ($4.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 377 ($4.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 354.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 324.92.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

BRW has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital raised their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 359 ($4.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356.20 ($4.69).

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total value of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.