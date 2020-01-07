Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.40

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 1120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.21 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1,230.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

