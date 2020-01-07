Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 940 at Barclays

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 940 ($12.37) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Britvic to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 906.74 ($11.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 811 ($10.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 930.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 927.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.93.

In other Britvic news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total value of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). In the last three months, insiders acquired 67 shares of company stock worth $63,398.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

