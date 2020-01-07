BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,260.00 in Stock

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc acquired 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $12,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Esw Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BroadVision alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 7,350 shares of BroadVision stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $18,375.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 7,371 shares of BroadVision stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $18,427.50.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 3,751 shares of BroadVision stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $9,227.46.

BVSN opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. BroadVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BroadVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.