Brokerages Set Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Price Target at $9.06

Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,026 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 15.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,230,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 163,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 212.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 252,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Adecoagro by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGRO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,024. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $966.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.31 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

