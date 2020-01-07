Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) PT at $75.33

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:AEM opened at $60.99 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.30 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

