Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target at $36.58

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 880,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 42.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.