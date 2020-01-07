Brokerages Set American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) PT at $130.40

Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 485.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 94,757 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 15.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 15.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 280,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $120.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.05. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $88.63 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

