Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Target Price at $127.63

Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 279,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,334,000 after acquiring an additional 93,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $126.89 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $89.60 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.