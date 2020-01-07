Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) PT at $33.00

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.