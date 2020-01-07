Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $22.27

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.91. 2,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,005. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after buying an additional 6,842,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,452,000 after purchasing an additional 587,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,037,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 719,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

