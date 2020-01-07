Brokerages Set Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) PT at $44.00

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

BMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BMTC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,606. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $820.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

