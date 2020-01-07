Brokerages Set DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) PT at $29.80

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE:DCP remained flat at $$26.10 during midday trading on Friday. 182,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,343. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,863,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 47,629.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,656,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,608 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,386,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,625 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,843,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 94,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after acquiring an additional 544,790 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

