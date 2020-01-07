Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 151,480 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 31,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,921. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

