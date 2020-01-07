Brokerages Set Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) PT at $8.50

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have commented on GNCA. Svb Leerink began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 88.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 1,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,362. The company has a market cap of $56.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.32. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.