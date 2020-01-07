Brokerages Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) PT at $26.00

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $181,600.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthStream by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HealthStream by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthStream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $875.51 million, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. HealthStream has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

