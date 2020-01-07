Brokerages Set istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) PT at $17.00

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,819.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,204,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,649,626.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 59,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,948. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of istar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 846.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 870.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of istar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

STAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. istar has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $145.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that istar will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

