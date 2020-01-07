Brokerages Set Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Target Price at $26.50

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

MPAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 236,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,159. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $411.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

