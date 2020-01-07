Brokerages Set OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) PT at $6.92

Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,176,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $47,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 77,522.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $2.48 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

