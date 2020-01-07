Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $115.83

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.83.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

