Brokerages Set Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) PT at $23.88

Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

TSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stars Group during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stars Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. 63,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stars Group has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Stars Group’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stars Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

