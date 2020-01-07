Brokerages Set Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Price Target at $52.86

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLND shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 174.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLND traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,589. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.61 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. Talend has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a negative return on equity of 216.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

