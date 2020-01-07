Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) PT at $56.53

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.53.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

KO stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $234.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

