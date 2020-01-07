Brokerages Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) PT at $88.83

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $4,038,543. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 144.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

