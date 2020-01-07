Brokerages Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) PT at $151.93

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,996. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $117.66 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $1,735,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,452,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

