Brokerages Set Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) PT at $24.86

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Veoneer by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new position in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.53. 4,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,543. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.02. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

