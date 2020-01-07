Brokerages Set Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT at $209.00

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Compass Point downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total value of $914,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $791,581.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,962 shares of company stock worth $82,699,506 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Workday by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Workday by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Workday by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Workday by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $169.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.29. Workday has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

