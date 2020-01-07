Brokerages Set Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Target Price at $39.58

Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Yelp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 379.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 32.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 36,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. Yelp has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.55 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

