Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,103 ($27.66).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,175 ($28.61) target price (down from GBX 2,220 ($29.20)) on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,970 ($25.91) to GBX 2,010 ($26.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,164 ($28.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,142,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,132.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,086.38. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.