Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BUR. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,164 ($15.31) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.57 ($20.69).

Shares of BUR stock opened at GBX 719.61 ($9.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 759.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 992.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

