Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.34.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. 34,047,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,410,052. The company has a market capitalization of $311.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

