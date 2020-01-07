Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 201 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 1.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,980. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $272.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $275.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.38 and its 200-day moving average is $254.81.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

