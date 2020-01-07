Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.76.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.56. 56,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average is $198.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $152.61 and a 52 week high of $232.47.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

