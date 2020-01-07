Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,449,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $433.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

