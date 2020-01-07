Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $26.90 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 5.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.73. The company had a trading volume of 452,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,342. The company has a market capitalization of $373.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.31. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $191.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

