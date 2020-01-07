Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after buying an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,437,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after buying an additional 274,845 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.90 and a 200 day moving average of $288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $203.54 and a 1-year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

