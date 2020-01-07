Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750,661 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,448 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,323,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 301,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,783. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

