Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 959,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $80,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,611 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,127. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

