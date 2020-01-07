Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,339,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 453,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,863,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,033,000 after acquiring an additional 613,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,154,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,530,000 after acquiring an additional 637,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,817 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,534,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,197,000 after acquiring an additional 139,899 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.58. 51,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $73.77 and a one year high of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. CIBC set a $99.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.