Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,900,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,165,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

GOOG traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,393.54. 124,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,335.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,233.47. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,396.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $63,822.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,847 shares of company stock valued at $205,805,900 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

