Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,906.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,794.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,818.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,518.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,175.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

