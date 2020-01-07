Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,332,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,565,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.