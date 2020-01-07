Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 321,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156,852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000.

Shares of KRE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 327,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,200. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3648 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

